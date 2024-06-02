How to stop over-medicalising mental health

Rethinking Britain’s approach to mental health requires several changes. More money should go on research so that individuals are treated appropriately; mental disorders absorb 9% of England’s health budget but 6% of medical-research funding. The social causes of mental illness should also receive more attention. Earlier this year the government shelved an ambitious plan to look at the underlying context for mental disorders, from poverty to isolation; that plan should be revived. More time and effort should be devoted to those most in need of help; reforming the Mental Health Act, an outdated law that leaves the mentally ill feeling like criminals, would be a start.