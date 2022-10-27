How two visually impaired women are saving lives of countless other women

“When you apply soap while taking a shower, touch around your breast with two fingers and feel for any lumps or dimples. Then, lightly squeeze your nipple to see if any secretions come out. Or stand in front of the mirror, keeping your hand below your breast for support, and look for any changes in the shape or contour of the breast. Look out for inverted nipples and changes in breast shape – especially if one is bigger or smaller than the other."