How worried should you be about hantavirus?

Human infections with hantavirus are rare. Such cases are usually caused by the inhalation of airborne particles from the droppings or urine of rodents such as mice and rats, in which the virus is endemic. Further spread from infected humans to others is rarer still, though not unheard of. Very close contact—such as physical intimacy and interactions between health-care workers and patients—has historically been a prerequisite. Although no human-to-human transmission on MV Hondius has yet been confirmed, the cramped cabins and common areas of a cruise ship are an ideal environment for it to occur. The fact that the wife of the first passenger who died was infected, along with the ship’s doctor, is worrying.