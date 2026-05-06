On April 1st MV Hondius, a cruise ship carrying around 150 passengers and crew, set sail from Argentina towards the island nation of Cabo Verde. By early May an outbreak of hantavirus was reported on board, sending international health authorities scrambling to contain further spread and treat those taken ill.
How worried should you be about hantavirus?
SummaryHuman infections with hantavirus are rare. Such cases are usually caused by the inhalation of airborne particles from the droppings or urine of rodents such as mice and rats, in which the virus is endemic.
On April 1st MV Hondius, a cruise ship carrying around 150 passengers and crew, set sail from Argentina towards the island nation of Cabo Verde. By early May an outbreak of hantavirus was reported on board, sending international health authorities scrambling to contain further spread and treat those taken ill.
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