Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s space trip: From growing crops to studying water bears, a look at his Ax-4 mission

India is poised to achieve a significant milestone in its space exploration journey as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force is set to become the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

Scheduled for May 2025, this mission will mark India's return to human spaceflight after a gap of over four decades since Rakesh Sharma's historic journey in 1984.

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla? Born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Shubhanshu Shukla is a distinguished fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. A graduate of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the fighter stream on June 17, 2006.

Shukla was among the four astronauts introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024 for India's Gaganyaan mission.

In August 2024, he was selected as the prime astronaut for the upcoming Indo-US mission to the ISS.

What experiments will he conduct in the ISS? During his 14-day stay aboard the ISS as part of Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4), Shukla will conduct at least seven scientific experiments.

One of the key experiments involves studying the survival and gene expression of tardigrades, also known as water bears, in microgravity. These microscopic organisms are renowned for their resilience in extreme conditions, and the study aims to understand their revival, survival, and reproduction in space.

Another significant experiment focuses on the feasibility of growing crops in space. This research is crucial for future long-duration space missions, as it explores sustainable food production in microgravity environments.

Additionally, Shukla will be involved in experiments examining human-computer interaction in zero-gravity conditions. These studies aim to enhance the design of space-based user interfaces, ensuring efficient and safe operations for astronauts.

The Ax-4 mission, a collaborative effort involving ISRO, NASA, and the European Space Agency, will also include astronauts from the United States, Hungary, and Poland. This mission represents a significant step forward in international cooperation in space exploration.

