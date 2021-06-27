New Delhi: The Indian Institute Of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) will create a unique data repository on Indian start-ups and will conduct a research on risk financing to improve their engagement with financiers, researchers and policy makers.

IIT claimed that “risk-capital investment in Indian technology start-ups has touched $68 billion" in the past decade (2011-20) and academic research and leadership can play an important role in sustaining and furthering this growth in entrepreneurship.

“Insights and evidence from the academic research would support policy-making as well as increase the effectiveness of managerial and investment decision-making in entrepreneurship," the IIT-M said.

The new centre aims to be recognized globally as a leading centre to develop scholarly research “in creation, development, and financing of innovation, start-ups, and entrepreneurship". It shall promote cross-country collaboration and create “evidence synthesis on the start-up and innovation ecosystem to inform policymakers and practitioners".

“The data repository being developed on innovation, venturing and risk capital will create the infrastructure to carry out high-quality research," IIT-M said, adding that “entrepreneurship-specific language models will facilitate a better understanding of the entities in the ecosystem while facilitating the use of latest research in artificial intelligence (AI), ML to generate new insights".

A Thillai Rajan, a professor of management and principal investigator of the centre said the role of higher education institution is fourfold -- creation of intellectual property that can be commercialized through start-ups, train manpower for entrepreneurship, nurturing incubation ecosystem, and the fourth is to generate insights through research that can support policy making and practice.

IIT Madras has a vibrant start up eco system, and its research park is one of the best and is a model for other top Indian institutions and universities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics