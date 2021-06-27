OPEN APP
Home >Science >IIT Madras to create repository of Indian start-ups, research on risk financing

New Delhi: The Indian Institute Of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) will create a unique data repository on Indian start-ups and will conduct a research on risk financing to improve their engagement with financiers, researchers and policy makers.

IIT claimed that “risk-capital investment in Indian technology start-ups has touched $68 billion" in the past decade (2011-20) and academic research and leadership can play an important role in sustaining and furthering this growth in entrepreneurship.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

“Insights and evidence from the academic research would support policy-making as well as increase the effectiveness of managerial and investment decision-making in entrepreneurship," the IIT-M said.

The new centre aims to be recognized globally as a leading centre to develop scholarly research “in creation, development, and financing of innovation, start-ups, and entrepreneurship". It shall promote cross-country collaboration and create “evidence synthesis on the start-up and innovation ecosystem to inform policymakers and practitioners".

“The data repository being developed on innovation, venturing and risk capital will create the infrastructure to carry out high-quality research," IIT-M said, adding that “entrepreneurship-specific language models will facilitate a better understanding of the entities in the ecosystem while facilitating the use of latest research in artificial intelligence (AI), ML to generate new insights".

A Thillai Rajan, a professor of management and principal investigator of the centre said the role of higher education institution is fourfold -- creation of intellectual property that can be commercialized through start-ups, train manpower for entrepreneurship, nurturing incubation ecosystem, and the fourth is to generate insights through research that can support policy making and practice.

IIT Madras has a vibrant start up eco system, and its research park is one of the best and is a model for other top Indian institutions and universities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
IIT-Madras' incubated start-up develops portable hospitals

IIT-Madras' incubated start-up develops portable hospitals

2 min read . 13 Jun 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout