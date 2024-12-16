Cold moon 2024: The last full moon of 2024 was a spectacular cosmic event. For all those who missed to catch a glimpse of the rare astronomical wonder, don't be disappointed.

Here's what you are looking for Take a look at the splendid shots of the cold moon which shows a glimpse of nature's wonders. Also known as a “major lunar standstill,” the last full moon of this year was unique as this phenomenon happens every 18.6 years.

Cold Moon 2024 Though known by different names in different cultures, December's full moon is famously called ‘Cold moon’ or Oak Moon, which moved to its peak around 2:31 PM IST (4:00 AM EST) on December 15, according to time and date.

In Old English, this phenomenon is known as Long Nights Moon while Anglo-Saxons called it the Moon before Yule in Anglo-Saxon. Drift Clearing Moon, Snow Moon, or Winter Maker Moon are the other names given by Native American tribes.

Cold moon 2024: Last full moon of the year rising over a tree in Caracas on December 15.

According to Old Farmer's Almanac, Mohawk tribe coined the term cold moon and Mohicans called it the “long night moon,” in the wake of frigid conditions associated with it.

Cold Moon 2024: The last full moon of the year captured from Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Argentina on December 15.

Notably, for the Northern Hemisphere ‘Cold moon’ is the longest night of the year. Since, the lunar body takes the highest path along the top of the sky on this day, making its visibility longer than other full moons. This full moon happens closest to the winter solstice.

Cold Moon 2024: The last full moon of the year shot from Buenos Aires on December 15.

Cold Moon 2025 The time for the Cold Moon vary by time zone and the specific times and dates are based on the local time. According to time and date, next ‘cold moon’ will take place on December 5 at 4:44 PM IST.

Cold Moon 2024: This image shows the last full moon of the year lighting the skies, shining through the winter decorations in Skopje on December 15.

Netizens were abuzz after the pictures surfaced on social media, as one user stated, “Spectacular.” A second user commented, “Beautiful, no matter how many times you see it.” Another user remarked, “Real or fake.” While some called the sight, “Beautiful” and “Magnificent” others expressed awe.