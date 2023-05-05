In Pics: Early images show Royal Family fans' excitement around King Charles' Coronation

14 Photos . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:18 AM IST

King Charles' Coronation will take place on May 6.

1/14Royal fans camp out along the procession route on The Mall, near to Buckingham Palace in central London, on May 4, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

2/14Florist Shane Connolly stands next to flowers, which some of them will be used at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

3/14Florist Shane Connolly stands next to flowers, which some of them will be used at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

4/14Royal fans camp out along the procession route on The Mall, near to Buckingham Palace in central London, on May 4, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

5/14People walk over Westminster Bridge as The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock's bell, ‘Big Ben’ displays a projection in central London, on May 4, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

6/14Royals' fan, Lindsey Docker from Purley, waits at the Mall, ahead of the Coronation of Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

7/14A person looks at their phone, near an illuminated London Eye, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

8/14Canadian Jill Munday camps outside the Mall near Buckingham Palace before the coronation of King Charles III in London on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP)

9/14The Elizabeth Tower, which houses the Great Bell of the Great Clock of Westminster, or ‘Big Ben’, is lit with well wishes to King Charles ahead of his Coronation, in London, Britain May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

10/14The hand of Sharon Thompson, originally of London and owner of Val's English Tea and Pie Shop in Smithfield, R.I., smoothes out a commemorative flag as she decorates the window ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III, Thursday, May 4, 2023. 'This is a joyful event because the monarchy is continuing,' said Thompson. 'We can't pick who does the continuing but I'm doing this to express my loyalty to the royal family and share my culture.' (AP Photo/David Goldman)

11/14Mandy Ellis shows off her dress made of four tea towels as she camps outside the Mall near Buckingham Palace before the coronation of King Charles III in London on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP)

12/14Donna Werner of the United States wears a royal hat as she camps outside the Mall near Buckingham Palace before the coronation of King Charles III in London on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

13/14Sharon Thompson, left, originally of London and owner of Val's English Tea and Pie Shop along with her husband, Jon, right, hang a commemorative flag as they decorate the window ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III, Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Smithfield, R.I. 'The monarchy is steadfast. It's not just a tourist attraction, it's my culture,' said Sharon. 'It's pomp and circumstance and no one does it better.' (AP Photo/David Goldman)