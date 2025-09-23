In targeting a common painkiller, Trump oversteps his own advisers’ guidance on autism
Summary
The president’s warning against Tylenol use for pregnant women and children went beyond the advice of his drug regulatory agency.
WASHINGTON—For a generation, parents have waited for an answer to what’s causing a mysterious increase in autism diagnoses among children. On Monday, they got a hypothesis on the culprit straight from President Trump: a common painkiller widely deemed safe.
