India’s Chandrayaan-3 in faceoff with Russia’s Luna-25 for unchartered lunar south pole1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft is set to land on the Moon's southern pole just two days before India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.
While India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft advances toward the unexplored southern pole of the Moon, Russia's Luna-25 is poised to achieve the initial landing merely two days ahead of the Indian mission's touchdown. Russia's moon mission is on track to land the Luna-25 on August 21. The uncharted southern region is thought to contain water ice which could be used for future moon missions or a lunar colony.