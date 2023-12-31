India’s cervical cancer drug, Cervavac, as efficient as global medicines: Lancet

NEW DELHI : India’s first indigenously developed vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer has the same efficacy as those procured from other countries, according to a recent study published in the medical journal Lancet.

Serum Institute of India developed the vaccine, called Cervavac, to be administered to youngsters between ages 9 and 26. The vaccine, rolled out earlier this year, is available in private hospitals, where the cost has been set at ₹1,400-1,600.

As of right now, India has access to two other vaccines that are licensed worldwide–Cervarix, marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, and Gardasil, marketed by Merck, apart from Cervavac.

“Having an indigenous vaccine is a great move. The cost has come down and many can benefit from the vaccine. The results have shown that Cervavac has the same efficacy as that of Gardasil," said Dr. Neerja Bhatla, professor and head, obstetrics and gynaecology, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, who was a part of the trail.

Serum Institute of India did not immediately reply to questions relating to the study’s findings.

Cervical cancer accounts for the second-highest number of cancer cases in India among women, after breast cancer.

“The availability of the (Serum Institute of India) quadrivalent HPV vaccine could help meet the global demand for HPV (human papillomavirus infection) vaccines, and boost coverage for both girls and boys globally," states the study published in Lancet.

According to the study, Cervavac has been found to provide robust defence against HPV types 16 and 18, which are responsible for around 70% of cervical cancer cases.

As per Serum Institute of India, the safety and efficacy of Cervavac in children below 9 years of age have not been established. It recommends that for individuals in the 9-14 year age group, the vaccine should be administered according to a two-dose schedule (0.5 ml at 0, 6 months).

For those in the 15-26 age group, it recommends a three-dose schedule (0.5 ml at 0, 2, and 6 months). All three doses should be given within a 1-year period.

The trial for the study was conducted at 12 tertiary care hospitals across India, including AIIMS-Delhi, with 2,307 participants between ages 9-14 years and 15-26 years with no history of HPV vaccination.

