India’s cervical cancer drug, Cervavac, as efficient as global medicines: Lancet
Cervical cancer accounts for the second-highest number of cancer cases in India among women, after breast cancer. Serum Institute of India rolled out Cervavac earlier this year
NEW DELHI : India’s first indigenously developed vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer has the same efficacy as those procured from other countries, according to a recent study published in the medical journal Lancet.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message