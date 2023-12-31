Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Science / India’s cervical cancer drug, Cervavac, as efficient as global medicines: Lancet

India’s cervical cancer drug, Cervavac, as efficient as global medicines: Lancet

Somrita Ghosh

Cervical cancer accounts for the second-highest number of cancer cases in India among women, after breast cancer. Serum Institute of India rolled out Cervavac earlier this year

Clockwise: Adar C. Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India; a demo vial of Cervavac; a technician at the vial inspection station at Serum Institute of India’s campus in Pune (Mint)

NEW DELHI :India’s first indigenously developed vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer has the same efficacy as those procured from other countries, according to a recent study published in the medical journal Lancet.

Serum Institute of India developed the vaccine, called Cervavac, to be administered to youngsters between ages 9 and 26. The vaccine, rolled out earlier this year, is available in private hospitals, where the cost has been set at 1,400-1,600.

As of right now, India has access to two other vaccines that are licensed worldwide–Cervarix, marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, and Gardasil, marketed by Merck, apart from Cervavac.

“Having an indigenous vaccine is a great move. The cost has come down and many can benefit from the vaccine. The results have shown that Cervavac has the same efficacy as that of Gardasil," said Dr. Neerja Bhatla, professor and head, obstetrics and gynaecology, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, who was a part of the trail.

Serum Institute of India did not immediately reply to questions relating to the study’s findings.

Cervical cancer accounts for the second-highest number of cancer cases in India among women, after breast cancer.

“The availability of the (Serum Institute of India) quadrivalent HPV vaccine could help meet the global demand for HPV (human papillomavirus infection) vaccines, and boost coverage for both girls and boys globally," states the study published in Lancet.

According to the study, Cervavac has been found to provide robust defence against HPV types 16 and 18, which are responsible for around 70% of cervical cancer cases.

As per Serum Institute of India, the safety and efficacy of Cervavac in children below 9 years of age have not been established. It recommends that for individuals in the 9-14 year age group, the vaccine should be administered according to a two-dose schedule (0.5 ml at 0, 6 months).

For those in the 15-26 age group, it recommends a three-dose schedule (0.5 ml at 0, 2, and 6 months). All three doses should be given within a 1-year period.

The trial for the study was conducted at 12 tertiary care hospitals across India, including AIIMS-Delhi, with 2,307 participants between ages 9-14 years and 15-26 years with no history of HPV vaccination.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.