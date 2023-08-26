India's space industry may grow from $8 billion to $16 billion in coming years: PM Modi1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 06:06 PM IST
PM Modi applauded the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3 as a testament to India's scientific prowess in the infinite expanse of space.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, noting that India's space industry is expected to grow from $8 billion to $16 billion in the coming years, reflecting a robust space sector.