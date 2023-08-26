comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 15:56:39
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.45 -0.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.25 -1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.9 -1.14%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 970.45 0.15%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.85 -1.53%
Business News/ Science / India's space industry may grow from $8 billion to $16 billion in coming years: PM Modi
Back

India's space industry may grow from $8 billion to $16 billion in coming years: PM Modi

 1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 06:06 PM IST Livemint

PM Modi applauded the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3 as a testament to India's scientific prowess in the infinite expanse of space.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug 26, 2023. ISRO Chief S. Somanath is also seen. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, Saturday, Aug 26, 2023. ISRO Chief S. Somanath is also seen. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, noting that India's space industry is expected to grow from $8 billion to $16 billion in the coming years, reflecting a robust space sector.

PM Modi applauded the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3 as a testament to India's scientific prowess in the infinite expanse of space and declared with pride, "India is on the Moon! We have our national pride placed on the Moon."

According to PM Modi, the touchdown moment of Chandrayaan-3 is one of the most inspiring moments of this century, for which he attributed this success to the dedicated scientists at ISRO.

ALSO READ: 'Could not stop me...': PM Narendra Modi on his arrival in Bengaluru post-Chandrayaan-3 success

As he marveled at the images of the Moon's surface captured by Chandrayaan-3's lander, PM Modi remarked, "Our 'Moon Lander' has firmly set its foot on the Moon like 'Angad' - on one side is the valor of Vikram, and on the other is the bravery of Pragyan."

PM Modi expressed his belief that this mission's discoveries will open new doors of possibilities for moon missions by countries worldwide and concluded with congratulations to every scientist, technician, engineer, and all those involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Reflecting on India's space journey, the PM praised ISRO's instrumental role in taking the nation from the 'third row' to the 'first row' globally.

He also declared August 23rd as 'National Space Day' to commemorate the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. It will be celebrated to honor the spirit of science, technology, and innovation, inspiring future generations.

Underscoring the space sector's capabilities extend beyond launching satellites and space exploration, PM Modi said space technology is also at the core of the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan.

India became the first country to land on the moon's South Pole on 23 August at 6.04 pm.

With agency inputs.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 06:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App