Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru, noting that India's space industry is expected to grow from $8 billion to $16 billion in the coming years, reflecting a robust space sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi applauded the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3 as a testament to India's scientific prowess in the infinite expanse of space and declared with pride, "India is on the Moon! We have our national pride placed on the Moon."

According to PM Modi, the touchdown moment of Chandrayaan-3 is one of the most inspiring moments of this century, for which he attributed this success to the dedicated scientists at ISRO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As he marveled at the images of the Moon's surface captured by Chandrayaan-3's lander, PM Modi remarked, "Our 'Moon Lander' has firmly set its foot on the Moon like 'Angad' - on one side is the valor of Vikram, and on the other is the bravery of Pragyan."

PM Modi expressed his belief that this mission's discoveries will open new doors of possibilities for moon missions by countries worldwide and concluded with congratulations to every scientist, technician, engineer, and all those involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reflecting on India's space journey, the PM praised ISRO's instrumental role in taking the nation from the 'third row' to the 'first row' globally.

He also declared August 23rd as 'National Space Day' to commemorate the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. It will be celebrated to honor the spirit of science, technology, and innovation, inspiring future generations.

Underscoring the space sector's capabilities extend beyond launching satellites and space exploration, PM Modi said space technology is also at the core of the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India became the first country to land on the moon's South Pole on 23 August at 6.04 pm.