Infertility is not just a 'women's issue': Why it is time to talk about men's health

For so many decades, the discourse on fertility was primarily the burden of women, with infertility largely considered a female health issue. But medical evidence tells a totally different narrative.

Male fertility issues contribute to almost half of all infertility cases, either on their own or together with female factors. However, men seem reluctant to talk about reproductive health because of social stigma and beliefs surrounding masculinity. So, this reluctance complicates diagnosis, leading to emotional stress for both couples and the delay of treatment. According to experts, classifying infertility as a shared health issue among both men and women rather than only women is a step towards timely diagnosis, treatment outcomes, and better overall well-being of all aspiring parents.

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Infertility is not just a woman's issue Dr Sonali Mandal Bandyopadhyaya, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, Howrah, says infertility often brings to mind the image of a woman trying to get pregnant. That is the narrative that has long dominated.

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However, medically, infertility is just as likely to be due to male factors as female factors, and in many cases, both partners contribute.

Despite this, the emotional and medical burden frequently falls on women. "About 61% of individuals dealing with infertility issues say they have experienced symptoms of anxiety or depression," she says, citing the National Infertility Association.

Some of this imbalance stems from how little we discuss male infertility. A lot of men struggle to admit that they might have an issue with their fertility or even that there is a potential problem harming their and/or their female partner's chances of successful procreation due to social stigma and gender expectations.

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"They either do not test or postpone testing because of this. That time lag, however, frequently results in women being tested and treated again when their infertility (TEL) might be misdirected,” she says. The doctor explains that it hardly helps the situation, and rather delays everything, making a stressful situation more overwhelming when all they need to do is find the appropriate solution.

None of them should have to bear the burden of infertility alone. So, if a person in a relationship has anxiety, then it is about two people, and both partners need to work on managing it. Even something as simple as an early semen analysis can save a lot of time and stress later on, says the doctor.

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This way, couples can avoid trial-and-error therapies and gain more certainty about their next steps. Consequently, both partners go through the process with greater efficiency, making it a hell of a lot less isolating

Infertility is a health issue, not a gendered one, and when couples are more open in talking about their experiences, they will be better able to share the burden and support each other.

Testing and lifestyle changes make a difference Infertility in men has been neglected for several decades, while fertility in women has been a topic of research, analysis, and treatment for ages, says Dr Abhinaya Alluri, Consultant - Obstetrician, Gynaecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon, Infertility Specialist, and Menopause Practitioner at CARE Hospitals, Hitech City, Hyderabad.

“Despite the fact that almost 50% of all infertility cases are attributable to male factors, most couples only ever discuss women’s reproductive issues with their doctors," says Alluri.

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There are many factors that affect male fertility, including sperm count, sperm motility, sperm morphology, testosterone levels, age, diseases such as mumps, other medical conditions, and lifestyle factors.

“Everyone knows how stress, insomnia, being overweight, smoking, and drinking are related to male fertility. Most of these factors are potentially modifiable, and reproductive outcomes can be improved with maintenance of a healthy weight, balanced diet, adequate physical activity, stress management, smoking cessation and moderation of alcohol consumption, as well as the effective control of chronic health problems,” he says.

Alluri adds that early assessment can also allow for actionable problems to be detected before events become more complicated.

Too many men avoid visiting the doctors simply because of embarrassment, or due to an unfounded belief that infertility is only a woman's ailment. This makes early detection impossible and creates additional emotional strain on women.

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Sub-fertility evaluation and treatment options should be established equally in both members of the couple.

The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.