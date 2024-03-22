Inside the operating room: Doctors test a revolutionary brain-computer implant
Jo Craven McGinty , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 22 Mar 2024, 06:37 PM IST
SummaryThe device was temporarily implanted in a patient, moving it one step closer toward becoming a standard of care.
Jeffrey Keefer lay on an operating table in the oldest hospital in America surrounded by a surgical team, a group of engineers and a gaggle of spectators hoping to witness the early stages of a healthcare revolution.
