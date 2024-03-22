Inside the operating room: Doctors test a revolutionary brain-computer implant

In the future, when the BCI is implanted during a dedicated surgery, its electrodes will be placed on the surface of the brain through an incision just large enough to accommodate the array. Its connector will attach to a package of computer chips about the size of 2 1/2 silver dollars stacked atop one another. The package will rest between the scalp and skull, with a wire running under the skin and down the neck, to an antenna and battery embedded in the chest.