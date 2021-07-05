Is a blood test for multiple cancers hope or hype?

What makes cancer screening so tricky? Even accurate tests don't perform as well when looking for comparatively rare diseases like cancer. That leads to false positives, resulting in costly follow-up and an emotional toll. That's why the few recommended screenings look for relatively common cancers in higher-risk populations. Additionally, as odd as it sounds, some slow-growing tumors aren’t dangerous, so testing that identifies them leads to expensive overtreatment. There’s also a phenomenon known as 'lead-time bias," where screening can lead to an earlier diagnosis but not a better outcome. It's a tricky concept that requires a bit of a thought experiment to understand. Imagine that person A and person B developed similar cancers in 2015. Person A gets screened in 2016, and their cancer is treated. Person B doesn't find out they have the disease until 2021. If person A relapses and both die of cancer in 2022, screening may be credited with adding six years when it didn't truly do much.

