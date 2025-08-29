ISRO and Japanese space agency JAXA to partner for Chandrayaan-5: PM Modi

In a major development in space cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that India and Japan will join hands to launch Chandrayaan 5, its fifth mission to moon.

PM Modi made the announcement during his speech at Tokyo, saying that ISRO and Japanese space agency JAXA will collaborate for the launch of Chandrayaan 5.

“For cooperation in Chandrayaan 5 Mission, we welcome the agreement between ISRO and JAXA. Our active cooperation will cross the boundaries of the earth and become a symbol of humanity's progress in space,” PM Narendra Modi said during his speech at the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

“I am glad that India and Japan are joining hands for the next edition of the Chandrayaan series or the LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration) mission,” he said earlier today in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun.

During the interview, PM Modi highlighted that the impact of space science is linked to progress in our daily lives, from agriculture, disaster management, to communications and beyond.

“I am confident that our scientific teams will be working together to push the boundaries of space science. And, our partnership in space will not only expand horizons above us, but also improve lives around us,” he said.

PM Modi in Japan Speaking at the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set that he and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba had set a goal of an investment of 10 trillion yen over the next 10 years.

“We have set a target of 10 trillion yen investment in India from Japan in the next 10 years,” PM Modi said after his talks with his Japanese counterpart.

Calling India's Joint Crediting Mechanism a ‘major victory’, he said, “It shows that our green partnership is as strong as our economic partnership. In this direction, we are also beginning the sustainable fuels initiatives and battery supply chain partnership.”

He also announced the launch of the economic security cooperation initiative.

“Under this, we will go ahead in critical and strategic sectors, with an extensive approach.”

Cooperation in the high technology sector is a priority for both India and Japan, PM Modi said in his address.

“In this regard, Digital Partnership 2.0 and AI Cooperation Initiative are being taken up. Semiconductors and rare earth minerals will be at the top of our agenda,” he said.