ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission launches into space: ‘Kamaal ki ride thi’ | LIVE

ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission launched into space on Wednesday, June 25. “Kamaal ki ride thi…,” said Shukla as soared into the skies on his way to the International Space Station.

Minutes after the historic launch, SpaceX Falcon 9’s first stage booster safely landed at Landing Zone 1. Later, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft separated from Falcon 9’s second stage.

This will be the first time an Indian astronaut will conduct research on the International Space Station.

For India, Poland and Hungary, the Axiom-4 mission launch marked a return to human spaceflight after more than 40 years.

India’s first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma, couldn’t make it to Florida for the launch; Shukla said he’s been a mentor “at every step of this journey” and is flying a surprise gift for him.

Axiom -4 also lays the groundwork for India's Ganganyaan mission and itthe country's space roadmap to land an Indian on the Moon by 2040.

Watch video of Axiom-4 lift-off here:

Shubhanshu Shuka's first message after launch While riding on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, Shubhanshu Shukla's first message from space started with a "namaskar".

He said, “Namaskar, mere pyaare deshwasiyo...hum antriksh mein pahoch gaye hain aur kamaal ki ride thi...Is samay, hum 4.5 km per second ki raftaar se prithvi ke chaaron taraf ghoom rahe hain...aur mere kandehe par mere saath mera tiranga hai jo mujhe bata raha hai k main aap sabke saath hun. Ye Bharat ki human space program ki shuruaat hai aur main chahta hun ki aap sabhi deshwasi is yatra ka hissa banein."

