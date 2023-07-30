ISRO ‘going to have exciting missions’ in 2023 including GSLV launch says Chairman Somanath1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 01:35 PM IST
ISRO has a busy schedule ahead, with a GSLV launch, PSLV mission, Gaganyaan project, Chandrayaan-3 and SSLV launch.
ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has an “exciting" line-up of activities planned over the next few months, including a GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) launch this year, according to Chairman S Somanath also the Secretary of Department of Space.
