"This year itself, we are going to have exciting missions. The PSLV is going to fly again. We are going to have the Gaganyaan test vehicle which is currently getting integrated," Somanath said. Gaganyaan project aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability by sending a crew of three members into a 400-kilometer orbit for a three-day mission and safely bringing them back to Earth with a landing in Indian sea waters, according to ISRO.