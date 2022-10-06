ISRO to launch 36 satellites of OneWeb later this month. Details here

Two solid strap-on boosters and a liquid core stage of LVM3 have been fully integrated at the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR. Integration of 36 OneWeb satellites after successful completion of health checks have been assembled with the dispenser unit. In the coming days, the integration of the cryogenic upper stage of the launch vehicle and the integration of payload fairing with 36 satellites will take place. Based on the success-oriented schedule for the remaining activities, the launch is nominally envisaged during the 3/4th week of October 2022.