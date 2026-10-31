ISRO launches NVS-03 satellite: Why was the mission crucial? How India's GPS alternative NavIC boosts strategic autonomy

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched its next-generation navigation satellite, NVS-03, aboard the GSLV-F18 rocket, strengthening India's efforts to build an independent satellite navigation system and reduce reliance on foreign positioning services.

The rocket lifted off from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11.51 pm on October 30.

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It placed the 2,232-kg satellite into its intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit after approximately 18 minutes and 40 seconds.

The mission marked the 20th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and followed the previous GSLV mission, F17, by 56 days.

The launch is significant because NavIC — short for Navigation with Indian Constellation — is India's own regional satellite navigation system.

Often described as India's alternative to GPS, it is designed to provide positioning, navigation and timing services without depending on foreign satellite networks within its coverage area.

NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO's second-generation navigation satellite series. It carries an indigenously developed atomic clock alongside procured clocks and adds the L1 civilian signal to the existing L5 and S-band signals. These upgrades are intended to improve the continuity and reach of NavIC services.

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What is NavIC and how is it different from GPS? The United States operates the Global Positioning System (GPS), Russia has GLONASS, Europe runs Galileo and China operates BeiDou. These are global navigation satellite systems. Japan, meanwhile, operates the regional Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS).

India's NavIC is a regional system, designed to cover the Indian landmass and an area extending up to 1,500 km beyond the country's borders.

It offers two services: the Standard Positioning Service for civilian users and a Restricted Service for authorised strategic users.

The key distinction is control. ISRO says NavIC is fully under the control of the Government of India and does not depend on other satellite navigation systems to provide positioning services within its coverage area.

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This matters because GPS and GLONASS are operated by the defence establishments of the US and Russia respectively. Their civilian services could potentially be degraded or denied.

An independent Indian system therefore gives the country greater control over a critical technology, particularly during geopolitical tensions or security crises.

Also Read | NavIC constellation restored to operational configuration of 4 satellites: ISRO chief

Why is NVS-03 important for India's strategic autonomy? Satellite navigation is not limited to finding locations on a smartphone. It also supports military operations, aircraft and maritime navigation, transport networks, emergency services and infrastructure that depends on precise timing.

The system's independence is particularly important for India's defence preparedness.

In a conflict, access to reliable positioning and timing information can be critical for navigation, coordination and other military operations.

Dependence on a foreign-controlled system can create vulnerabilities if access to its services is restricted.

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Why do atomic clocks matter? One of the important features of NVS-03 is its indigenous atomic clock. Navigation satellites rely on extremely precise time signals to calculate the distance between a satellite and a receiver. Even a small timing error can affect the accuracy of location calculations.

The importance of precise timing extends beyond satellite navigation. Banks, stock exchanges, telecommunications networks, power grids and transport systems all rely on synchronised clocks to function reliably.

India has also been developing its own infrastructure to distribute Indian Standard Time (IST).

The government has been establishing five Regional Reference Standard Laboratories equipped with atomic clocks in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Faridabad and Guwahati.

What happened to the previous NVS-02 satellite? The latest launch also follows a setback involving NVS-02, the second satellite in the next-generation NavIC series, launched in January 2025 aboard GSLV-F15.

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Although the satellite was successfully injected into its intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, it could not complete the subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvre needed to reach its designated operational position.

ISRO's investigation found that the drive signal did not reach the pyrotechnic valve on the oxidiser line of the satellite's engine.

What comes next for NavIC? NVS-03 is part of a broader effort to strengthen the second-generation NavIC constellation and ensure continuity of services. Its additional L1 signal is particularly relevant for civilian applications, as it is interoperable with signals used by other global navigation systems and can support wider adoption in compatible devices.

The government has also been working to expand NavIC's use in practical applications.

According to a December 2025 government statement, more than 60 smartphone models supported NavIC, over 10,000 trains had NavIC-enabled tracking devices, and more than 30,000 fishing vessels were equipped with NavIC-enabled transponders, according to a Press Information Bureau release.

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About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.