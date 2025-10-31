ISRO space missions for 2025: From upcoming launches to schedule - all you need to know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for the upcoming three spaceflight missions of this year. The first launch of the CMS-03 communication satellite with its LVM3 vehicle will take place in a few days while the other two are scheduled for December

The strategic communications satellite LVM3-M5, designed primarily to serve the Indian Navy, will liftoff on 2 November. The fifth operational satellite in the series will replace the GSAT-7 satellite launched in 2013.

ISRO Spaceflight in a post on X stated, “𝗣𝗦𝗟𝗩 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿!! ISRO is planning to launch the PSLV-C62 mission in mid/late December, which will be the return to flight for PSLV following a failure in its previous mission.”

Announcing upcoming space mission dates, it added, "Upcoming launches for ISRO in 2025 -

• LVM3-M5 》2 November

• LVM3-M6 》1st week of December

• PSLV-C62 》Mid/late December"

LVM3-M5 According to ISRO, the CMS-03 multi-band communication satellite will provide services over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass. Weighing around 4,400 kilograms, this will make CMS-03 the heaviest communications satellite ever launched by ISRO.

Describing its upcoming spaceflight mission, ISRO in a statement said, “India's LVM3 launch vehicle is scheduled to launch the CMS-03 communication satellite in its 5th operational flight (LVM3-M5) on November 02, 2025. CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that will provide services over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass.”

It will be launched to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota at 5:26 pm on Sunday. On October 26, the launch vehicle was moved to the Launch Pad after fully assembly and integrated with the spacecraft.

LVM3-M6 LVM3-M6, the sixth operational mission of the LVM3 launch vehicle, featuring CE20 cryogenic engine is scheduled for launch in the first week of December.

“On March 14, 2025, ISRO successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot testing of the cryogenic engine identified for the sixth operational mission of LVM3 launch vehicle (LVM-M6) at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri. Cryogenic engines for every mission undergo hot testing as part of its acceptance for the flight,” ISRO said.

PSLV-C62 Months after the failure of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C61, ISRO is set to launch PSLV-C62 soon. The Mission launched on 18 May 2025, carrying seventh satellite of ISRO's RISAT series, was the 63rd flight of PSLV. The 27th that used the PSLV-XL configuration satellite was expected to boost India's space surveillance capabilities and contribute to smarter governance and faster disaster response.