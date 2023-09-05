ISRO, MyGov launch Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz to celebrate success, here's how to participate1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Apart from demonstrating a love of science and discovery, this quiz also gives a great chance to people to win some exciting cash prizes up to ₹1 lakh.
Celebrating the India's historic moon landing mission, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and MyGov on 5 Septemeber organised quiz game for all citizens of India -- named as Chandrayaan-3 Mahaquiz.
Cash Prizes:
1) The top best performer will be awarded cash prize of ₹1,00,000/- (One lakh rupees only).
2) The second-best performer will be awarded with a cash prize of ₹75,000/- (Seventy-Five thousand rupees only).
3) The third best performer will be awarded with a cash prize of ₹50,000/- (fifty thousand rupees only).
4) The next hundred (100) best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of ₹2,000/- (Two thousand rupees only) each.
5) The next two hundred (200) best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of ₹1,000/- (One thousand rupees only) each.
How to participate?
To participate in the quiz, the candidates will have to create an individual account on MyGov. All the participants will receive a participation certificate that they can download, while winners will be rewarded with cash prizes.