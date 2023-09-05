Celebrating the India's historic moon landing mission, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and MyGov on 5 Septemeber organised quiz game for all citizens of India -- named as Chandrayaan-3 Mahaquiz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from demonstrating a love of science and discovery, this quiz also gives a great chance to people to win some exciting cash prizes up to ₹1 lakh.

With Chandrayan-3 successful landing near the Moon’s south pole, India became the first country to do such elusive feat. Also, it became the fourth country of achieving the soft-landing on the Moon, after USSR, USA, and China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, ISRO wrote, "@mygovindia has organised Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz honouring India's amazing space exploration journey, to explore the wonders of the moon, and to demonstrate our love of science and discovery."

It added, “All Indian Citizens are invited to take the Quiz at https://isroquiz.mygov.in." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's the tweet:

Cash Prizes: 1) The top best performer will be awarded cash prize of ₹1,00,000/- (One lakh rupees only).

2) The second-best performer will be awarded with a cash prize of ₹75,000/- (Seventy-Five thousand rupees only). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) The third best performer will be awarded with a cash prize of ₹50,000/- (fifty thousand rupees only).

4) The next hundred (100) best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of ₹2,000/- (Two thousand rupees only) each.

5) The next two hundred (200) best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of ₹1,000/- (One thousand rupees only) each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}