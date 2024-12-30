ISRO's PSLV-C60 Launch Live: Follow the launch and progress of ISRO’s highly anticipated Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, a major milestone in India’s space exploration efforts. The mission will demonstrate in-space docking technology, a crucial advancement for future human spaceflights, lunar missions, and the proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station.
ISRO’s PSLV-C60 rocket, carrying the SpaDeX mission, is set to demonstrate key docking technology that will pave the way for future human spaceflights and satellite servicing.
ISRO prepares for docking maneuvers
ISRO PSLV-C60 live updates: The docking of two small spacecraft in space requires a high degree of precision. ISRO scientists are set to carefully guide SDX01 and SDX02 into position for a successful rendezvous.
Spacecraft docking in low Earth orbit: A step toward India’s space station
ISRO PSLV-C60 live updates: SpaDeX is a key step in ISRO’s plan to build India’s own space station. By mastering in-space docking, India is positioning itself as a leader in space exploration.
SpaDeX to pave the way for future lunar missions
ISRO PSLV-C60 live updates: The docking technology tested in the SpaDeX mission will be vital for future lunar missions, including Chandrayaan-4, where autonomous docking will be required for tasks such as lunar sample retrieval.
The heart of the SpaDeX mission
ISRO PSLV-C60 live updates: The SpaDeX mission consists of two spacecraft: SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target). These spacecraft will undergo a series of precise maneuvers to test docking capabilities in low Earth orbit.
SpaDeX mission aims to achieve pioneering orbital docking technology
ISRO PSLV-C60 live updates: ISRO’s SpaDeX mission aims to demonstrate India’s ability to conduct orbital docking, a critical technology for future missions, including human spaceflight and the construction of India’s proposed space station.
PSLV-C60 rocket ready for liftoff from Sriharikota launch pad
ISRO PSLV-C60 live updates: The PSLV-C60 rocket is fully integrated and ready to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, carrying the SpaDeX mission along with 24 secondary payloads for space experiments.
ISRO’s SpaDeX Mission Set for Liftoff: PSLV-C60 Launch at 10 PM Today
ISRO PSLV-C60 live updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission aboard the PSLV-C60 rocket at 10:00 PM IST. The mission aims to test in-space docking technology, a major advancement for India’s space program.