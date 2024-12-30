ISRO's PSLV-C60 Launch Live: SpaDeX set to take off at 10PM, a new milestone for India's space ambitions

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:20 PM IST

ISRO's PSLV-C60 Launch Live: Follow the launch and progress of ISRO’s highly anticipated Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, a major milestone in India’s space exploration efforts. The mission will demonstrate in-space docking technology, a crucial advancement for future human spaceflights.