ISRO has postponed the launch of ESA's Proba-3 mission from 4 December to 5 December at 16:12 IST due to an anomaly. This mission signifies a historic collaboration, marking the first joint satellite launch since Proba-1 in 2001, highlighting ISRO's role in international space exploration.

The launch of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 mission, originally slated for today, has been rescheduled to tomorrow at 16:12 IST, according to a statement from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its X account. The delay was prompted by an anomaly detected in the spacecraft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Proba-3, an innovative mission designed to study the Sun’s corona through precise formation flying, will now lift off from India’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-XL), ISRO’s reliable workhorse. The launch, previously scheduled for 11:38 CET (10:38 GMT, 16:08 IST), will be streamed live on ISRO’s YouTube channel and ESA’s Web TV.

A Historic Collaboration This mission marks a significant milestone in ESA-ISRO cooperation, being the first such partnership since the Proba-1 Earth observation mission in 2001. By utilising ISRO’s cost-effective yet dependable PSLV platform, Proba-3 will be placed in a highly elliptical orbit extending over 60,000 kilometres from Earth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two-spacecraft Proba-3 mission is a technological marvel. The pair will fly in precise formation, separated by a mere 150 metres in orbit. One spacecraft, the ‘Occulter’, will block the Sun’s intense light, creating an artificial solar eclipse, while the second, the ‘Coronagraph’, will capture detailed images of the Sun’s corona. This configuration will allow scientists to observe the corona continuously for six hours during each 19-hour orbit, providing unparalleled insights into the faint outermost layer of the Sun.

India’s Growing Role in Space India’s contribution to this ambitious project underscores its rising stature as a global leader in space exploration. ISRO’s PSLV-XL was selected for its proven ability to deliver payloads with precision and for its cost efficiency, aligning with the tight budget of this experimental mission.

For ESA, Proba-3 represents more than solar science—it is a crucial demonstration of precision formation flying. By refining techniques for managing satellite constellations and multi-unit spacecraft, the mission will pave the way for advanced future applications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Proba-3 mission exemplifies how international collaborations can advance scientific understanding while showcasing technological innovation. It also highlights India’s growing reputation as a reliable partner for cutting-edge space missions.

This joint effort between ESA and ISRO not only promises to unlock new discoveries about the Sun but also reinforces the importance of global partnerships in pushing the boundaries of human knowledge.