The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS aboard spacecraft GSLV F14 on Saturday, in the evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 5 points to know about satellite INSAT-3DS' launch: Also read: What is Bharatiya Antariksh Station, India's first space station to be set up by 2035? Date and Time: The satellite INSAT-3DS that will be aboard spacecraft GSLV F14 during launch today, February 17, will take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 5:35pm Purpose this satellite will serve: The satellite will help attain more accurate, precise and informative weather forecasts by studying the surface of the ocean and will be able to provide natural disaster warnings. GSLV F14's 16th mission: This is the 16th space mission for the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), and it aims to deploy the INSAT-3DS satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Funding: The GSLV F14 will embark on its 16th mission which has been funded entirely by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and marks a major step forward in India's space advancements. Success rate: Former chairman of the ISRO termed GSLV F14 as “naughty boy" as it has been known to run into problems often. It holds a failure rate of 40 per cent as out of its total 15 space missions so far, GSLV F14 has faced problems in 6 of them. Also read: ISRO successfully completes all missions under POEM-3; set to make re-entry into Earth ISRO's last mission in May 2023 involving GSLV F14 spacecraft was a success, but the one prior to it had failed.

Also read: ISRO aims to launch first module of Indian space station by 2028, says chief Somanath: Reports INSAT-3DS mission details The satellite mission GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS would provide continuity of services and assistance to the previously launched INSAT-3D (launched in 2013) and INSAT-3DR ( launched in September 2016), according to ISRO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: ‘De-regularise’: ISRO chief says THESE factors could make India a satellite manufacturing hub Following success of this mission, ISRO will be able to undertake enhanced meteorological observations, monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning. The space agency will also be able to provide Satellite aided Research and Rescue services (SAR) among others.

