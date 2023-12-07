Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set for another adventurous X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) mission later this month following the success of Chandrayaan 3 mission and successful launch of India's first solar observation mission Aditya L1 this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ISRO will also take up a series of space exploration missions next year and is set to take India's understanding about outer space to next level.

Also read: From Gaganyaan 1 to Mangalyaan-2, list of ISRO's space missions in 2024 What is X-ray Polarimeter Satellite? Indian Space Research Organisation prepared X-ray Polarimeter Satellite to study polarisation of cosmic X-rays. It is planned to be launched on a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Chandrayaan-3's Propulsion Module shifts orbit from Moon to Earth, says ISRO. All you need to know Launch date X-ray Polarimeter Satellite is scheduled for launch on 28 December 2023. This mission aims to investigate the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

Purpose of X-ray Polarimeter Satellite This satellite is designed to remain operational for a minimum of five years and will be used to observe pulsars, X-ray binaries involving black holes, active galactic nuclei, and non-thermal supernova remnants.

Also read: ISRO Missions: A look at what's up and coming from India's space research agency Payloads aboard X-ray Polarimeter Satellite The satellite will have two payloads aboard including primary scientific payload that is Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays (POLIX) and secondary payload X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing (XSPECT). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Gaganyaan Astronauts ready for flight, mission to send them to space by 2025: ISRO Chairman S Somnath Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays (POLIX) POLIX will study the degree and angle of polarisation of bright astronomical X-ray sources. POLIX payload, developed by Raman Research Institute, will measure polarimetry parameters when in outer space.

Also read: ‘De-regularise’: ISRO chief says THESE factors could make India a satellite manufacturing hub ISRO began working on the XPoSat project in September 2017 with a grant of ₹95,000,000. The team developed Preliminary Design Review (PDR) of the XPoSat including the POLIX payload by September 2018. Following the development of blueprint of preliminary, ISRO began working on POLIX Qualification Model and on Flight Model components fabrication. POLIX will study and record data of about 40 bright astronomical sources.

X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing (XSPECT) XSPECT developed by the Space Astronomy Group, URSC, will measure spectroscopic information and timing of soft X-rays. This payload is designed for timing studies study soft X-rays. Main purpose of this payload is to understand long-term behaviour of X-ray sources through correlation of timing characteristics while aligning with spectral state changes and emission line variations. XSPECT will study and record data of X-ray pulsars, blackhole binaries, low-magnetic field neutron star (NS) in LMXBs, AGNs and Magnetars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.