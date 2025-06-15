ISRO successfully carries out first rocket launch test with satellite in UP's Kushinagar; details here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted a rocket launching test in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar on Saturday, June 14. This marks a historic moment for the state as it was the first time a payload was launched through a rocket from the state, officials informed PTI.

"The rocket was launched at 5:14 PM and 33 seconds, which went up to a height of 1.1 km. After this, a small satellite (payload) came out. As soon as it fell down to 5 metres, its parachute activated and the satellite landed within 400 metres on the ground." PTI quoted ISRO scientist Abhishek Singh as saying.

The test was carried out in collaboration with Thrust Tech India Limited. During rocket launch test, the spacecraft ascended 1.1 km at 5:14:33 PM before setting off the satellite, marking a complete success. It is important to note that both the satellite and the 15 kg rocket descended safely.

The latest rocket launch test is in many ways different from previous tests conducted in Ahmedabad using drones, since this was the first time a satellite was directly launched using rocket in UP, proving entirely successful, ISRO scientist said.

This test sets the stage for future satellite tests scheduled for October-November, where nearly und 900 youth-built satellites will be tested.

Director of Thrust Tech India Vinod Kumar confirmed the company's motor test success and said, “This event is being organised to generate interest in space technology among children across the region and the whole of India.”

Axiom-4 mission update The space agency dropped latest update on the long-postponed Axiom-4 commercial mission to the International Space Station and in a post on X stated, “Observations on Falcon-9 LOX leak have been resolved by @SpaceX @Axiom_Space is coordinating with @NASA on the ISS Zvezda module anomaly. The earliest possible launch date for #Ax4 is being worked out.”

This upcoming space mission is notable as it includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla among its four crew members. According to an official release by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday, a follow-on coordination meeting was held between ISRO, Axiom Space, and SpaceX, where it was confirmed that the issue of liquid oxygen leak observed in the Falcon 9 launch vehicle was successfully resolved.

