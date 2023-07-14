Isro successfully deploys Chandrayaan-3 in orbit2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST
The mission comes four years after Isro’s second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, failed to conduct a soft landing on the moon
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Friday successfully deployed Chandrayaan-3, India’s third and latest mission to the moon, in orbit. The mission comes four years after Isro’s second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, failed to conduct a soft landing on the moon—which thus is now the most important mission for Chandrayaan-3 to achieve.
