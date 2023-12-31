ISRO to study black holes; launch of X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite on 1 Jan; here's all you need to know
ISRO is all set to launch its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite on January 1, 2024. The satellite aims to study the polarisation of intense X-ray sources in space and will be launched aboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to welcome the new year with the launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer insights into celestial objects like black holes, onboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket on Monday.
