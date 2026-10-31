ISRO's GSLV-F18 launches NVS-03 satellite carrying indigenous Rubidium atomic clock

ISRO on Friday successfully launched its navigation satellite NVS-03 with indigenous and procured atomic clocks to give a big boost to the nation's own satellite navigation system 'NaVIC,' the Indian version of GPS, albeit confined to the country and 1,500 km beyond.

The satellite was injected into a 'designated orbit, ISRO announced.

"The GSLV F 18 vehicle has successfully injected the NVS-03 satellite into its designated injection orbit. The GSLV F18-NVS03 mission has been successfully accomplished," the space agency said.

Details on the next-generation satellite The next generation satellite is all set to complement three other navigational satellites in operation including the NVS-01 and it will strengthen infrastructure for a robust IST with the government recently notifying the Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, 2026.

The 50-metre-tall GSLV rocket carrying NVS-03 lifted off at the scheduled time of 11.51 pm from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, following a 24-hour countdown.

After a flight of about 18 minutes, which saw the successful performance of all three stages including the complex cryogenic upper stage, the primary payload got separated from the launch vehicle and was injected into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

The targeted orbit has a planned perigee (closest point to Earth) of 170 km and an apogee (farthest point) of 37,023 km.

The 2,232 kg NVS-03 satellite will subsequently use its onboard propulsion to reach its final Geosynchronous slot at 32.5 degrees East. To ensure propulsion system reliability, ISRO flew the satellite with its pyrotechnic valves already open, an unprecedented safety measure adopted for this mission.

The satellite, which features an indigenous Rubidium atomic clock, is a crucial addition to the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system and will transmit signals in the L1, L5, and S bands to strengthen India's regional positioning services.

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According to ISRO, NavIC is India's independent regional navigation satellite system designed to provide accurate Position, Navigation and Timing (PNT) service to users in India as well as the region extending about 1500 km beyond the Indian landmass.