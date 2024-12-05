Hello User
Business News/ Science / ISRO's PROBA-3 LIVE: Spacecraft PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 ‘Liftoff achieved!’

ISRO's PROBA-3 LIVE: Spacecraft PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 ‘Liftoff achieved!’

Fareha Naaz

ISRO's PROBA-3: ISRO announced the successful liftoff of PSLV-C59, launching ESA's PROBA-3 satellites as part of a global mission led by NSIL.

ISRO launched PSLV-C59 spacecraft today at 4:04 pm IST from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, carrying ESA's Proba-3 satellites weighing around 550kg.

ISRO's PROBA-3: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched PROBA-3 spacecraft PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 today. According to ISRO's update on December 5, the spacecraft was successfully launched that marks a landmark moment in history which saw collaboration of collaboration of NewSpace India Ltd, (NSIL) the commercial arm of ISRO, the Indian space agency - ISRO, and European Space Agency (ESA).

Initially, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency planned to launch ESA's Proba-3 at 4.08 pm on December 4 from the spaceport. However, the European Space Agency requested to re-schedule the lift-off minutes before the planned time. ISRO postponed the launch of PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 to December 5, 4.04 pm. This move came after an anomaly was detected in the satellite propulsion system.

It is important to note the following key points after the successful launch of ESA’s PROBA-3 satellites into a highly elliptical orbit.

  • Launch Pad: First Launch Pad, SDSC-SHAR
  • Payload: ESA’s Proba-3 satellites (~550kg)
  • Liftoff Time: 16:04 IST
  • Location: SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota

ISRO in a post on X said, “Liftoff Achieved! PSLV-C59 has successfully soared into the skies, marking the commencement of a global mission led by NSIL, with ISRO’s technical expertise, to deploy ESA’s groundbreaking PROBA-3 satellites."

It added, “A proud moment celebrating the synergy of international collaboration and India’s space achievements."

