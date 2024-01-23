ISRO's Vikram lander, Chandrayaan-3 gets pinged by retroreflector from NASA spacecraft
NASA's laser instrument onboard its spacecraft successfully pinged the Vikram lander of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, confirming the success of the technique to locate retroreflectors on the Moon's surface.
NASA's spacecraft, a laser instrument onboard orbiting the Moon has successfully pinged the Vikram lander of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, the US space agency said, on January 24.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message