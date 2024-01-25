Japan SLIM moon mission update: JAXA releases 1st image, says ‘landing was around 55 metres from target’
Japan's Moon Sniper craft landed around 55 metres from its target, achieving a pinpoint soft landing, according to the country's space agency.
Japan's "Moon Sniper" craft landed around 55 metres (180 feet) from its target, the country's space agency said as it released the first images from the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) moon mission. The photo taken by a mini-rover showed the boxy yellow lander sitting intact at a slight angle on the rocky grey surface, lunar slopes rising in the distance.