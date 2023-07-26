July Heat Waves Nearly Impossible Without Climate Change, Study Says
Summary
- Record temperatures have been fueled by decades of fossil-fuel emissions
The extreme heat blanketing the southern regions of the U.S., Mexico, and Europe this month would have been nearly impossible without the warming effects of human-induced climate change, according to a study released Tuesday by a group of European scientists who carry out rapid assessments of extreme weather events.
