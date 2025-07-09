July's Full Moon to appear in India on THIS date and time as it coincides with Guru Purnima; details here

The July's Full Moon or the Buck moon will set the night sky aglow, hitting its peak on July 11 at 2:08 am IST. This celestial event will be visible throughout India, weather permitting, and can be observed with the naked eye, especially after moonrise around 7:42 pm IST on July 10.

In India, the Buck Moon coincides with Guru Purnima, a significant spiritual occasion honouring teachers, mentors, and wisdom. This alignment adds a layer of cultural importance, blending the natural beauty of the full moon with themes of gratitude and reflection.

A full moon happens when the Moon lies directly opposite the Sun in the sky, making it appear completely illuminated from our viewpoint on Earth.

Buck Moon known by different names The Buck Moon gets its title from the season in North America when male deer, called bucks, start to grow their antlers. It is also known by other names in different cultures, such as the Thunder Moon (due to frequent summer storms that often roll through parts of the US in July), Salmon Moon (linked to salmon spawning in some regions), or Hay Moon (related to the midsummer harvest in European traditions).

This lunar event takes place just a few days after Earth reaches aphelion, the farthest point in its orbit around the Sun, making it the most distant full moon from the Sun in 2025.

Additionally, the Buck Moon will appear low in the sky due to its occurrence near the summer solstice, when the sun is at its highest, causing the full moon to take a lower trajectory, according to reports. You might also see the Buck Moon glowing with a golden or reddish tint soon after it rises. This warm colour is due to Rayleigh scattering, the same phenomenon that creates the vibrant colours of sunsets and sunrises.

