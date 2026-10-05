Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann Georg Nagel awarded Nobel Medicine Prize: Who are they? Know their research fields

Scientists Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel have been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries involving light-gated ion channels and optogenetics, the Nobel-awarding body announced on Monday.
Deisseroth, 54, is an American scientist, while Hegemann, 71, and Nagel, 73, are German scientists. They were chosen by the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute, which awards the medicine prize. The laureates will share prize money of 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million).
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