Subscribe

Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann Georg Nagel awarded Nobel Medicine Prize: Who are they? Know their research fields

Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann Georg Nagel awarded Nobel Medicine Prize: Who are they? Know their research fields

Garvit Bhirani
Published5 Oct 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Karl Deisseroth and others awarded Nobel Medicine Prize: Who are they?
Karl Deisseroth and others awarded Nobel Medicine Prize: Who are they?
AI Quick Read

Scientists Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel have been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries involving light-gated ion channels and optogenetics, the Nobel-awarding body announced on Monday.

Deisseroth, 54, is an American scientist, while Hegemann, 71, and Nagel, 73, are German scientists. They were chosen by the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute, which awards the medicine prize. The laureates will share prize money of 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million).

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeScienceKarl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann Georg Nagel awarded Nobel Medicine Prize: Who are they? Know their research fields
Advertisement
Read Next Story