Kerala West Nile fever cases: Health department on alert, issues directives to take mosquito control measures
The Kerala government has reported West Nile fever cases in several districts. The health department ordered all districts to be vigilant and issued directives to take mosquito control measures by stepping up pre-monsoon cleaning drives and surveillance activities.
