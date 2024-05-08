Kerala's health department has reported West Nile fever cases in three districts. The state government has ordered all districts to be vigilant and issued directives to take mosquito control measures by stepping up pre-monsoon cleaning drives and surveillance activities.

As per health officials, five vector-borne disease cases were reported in the northern district of Kozhikode on Tuesday, May 6. Malappuram and Thrissur districts have also reported West Nile fever cases.

Kozhikode district collector Snehil Kumar Singh said, “Of the five cases reported so far in the district, four have recovered, and one is currently under treatment in the government medical college hospital," reported HT.

“Cases of West Nile Fever have been reported in the district before. It’s similar to dengue. There is no cause for alarm or panic right now. There are no hot spots," Snehil Kumar Singh told HT.

In the wake of these developments, State Health Minister Veena George confirmed in a statement that West Nile viral infection cases have been reported in the state. She urged all the district authorities to be vigilant. The authorities issued an order to take mosquito control measures to destroy their breeding grounds.

The viral fever is attributed to Culex species of mosquitoes. Citizens showing signs of fever or other symptoms of the West Nile infection have been urged to seek treatment immediately. Meanwhile, the health minister said that there was no need to be concerned.

The West Nile Virus transmission takes place via mosquito bites. Birds are considered the natural hosts of the virus on whom mosquitoes prey and become infected. The virus doesn't spread through human-to-human contact.

How ancient is West Nile fever?

West Nile viral infection was first detected in Uganda in 1937. In 2019, a six-year-old boy from Malappuram, infected with a vector-borne disease, died due to West Nile viral infection.

In Kerala, it was first detected in 2011. Later, in 2022, a 47-year-old man from Thrissur district died of West Nile viral infection. Most of the infected people with West Nile virus may not show any symptoms, but it can cause a fatal neurological disease in humans.

(With PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!