Luna-25 lander's crash: Russian space agency break silence on cause of mishap, says ‘decades of inactivity…'2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 11:28 AM IST
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after its engines failed to shut down correctly, according to the head of Russia's space agency.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft experienced a lunar crash due to engine failure, head of Russia's space agency said on Monday. The pilotless Luna-25 was on a mission to become the first spacecraft to land on the moon's south pole, a region believed to contain valuable reserves of frozen water and precious elements, reported AP.