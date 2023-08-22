Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft experienced a lunar crash due to engine failure, head of Russia's space agency said on Monday. The pilotless Luna-25 was on a mission to become the first spacecraft to land on the moon's south pole, a region believed to contain valuable reserves of frozen water and precious elements, reported AP.

Yury Borisov, the Director General of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, explained that the spacecraft's engines were activated over the weekend with the intention of placing Luna-25 into a "pre-landing orbit." These engines did not shut down as planned, resulting in an uncontrolled descent of the lander onto the moon's surface. Roscosmos maintained contact with the spacecraft until communication was lost at 2:57 p.m. local time on Saturday, after which it entered an open lunar orbit and ultimately crashed.

“Instead of the planned 84 seconds, it worked for 127 seconds. This was the main reason for the emergency," Borisov said, reported Russian state news channel Russia 24.

This mission was Russia's first lunar attempt since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. The United States, the Soviet Union, and China are the only countries to have achieved successful moon landings.

What caused Luna-25 lander's crash?

Borisov attributed the mission's failure to the interruption of Russia's lunar program for nearly 50 years. “The negative experience of interrupting the lunar program for almost 50 years is the main reason for the failures," said Borisov. He emphasised that ending the program now "would be the worst decision ever" for Russia. Luna-25 had been in competition with an Indian spacecraft launched on July 14 to be the first to reach the moon's south pole. Both were expected to land on the moon between August 21 and 23.

Luna-25's launch from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, a key part of President Vladimir Putin's space ambitions, to make Russia a space superpower . Following the crash, the Russian space agency indicated that the moon mission was essential for long-term “defence capability" and “technological sovereignty."

The lunar south pole is of great scientific interest because researchers believe that the permanently shadowed polar craters could contain frozen water, a vital resource for future space exploration, including potential air and rocket fuel production. Russia's space program has been affected by Western sanctions imposed in response to the war it launched in Ukraine, limiting its access to Western technology.

