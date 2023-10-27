Lunar eclipse 2023: In a rare occasion, the month of October is set to witness its second eclipse on the 28 October. Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will be witnessed just 14 days after after the Solar eclipse which occurred on 14 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is Lunar Eclipse? As per NASA, Lunar eclipses occur at the full moon phase. When Earth is positioned precisely between the Moon and Sun, Earth’s shadow falls upon the surface of the Moon, dimming it and sometimes turning the lunar surface a striking red over the course of a few hours. Each lunar eclipse is visible from half of Earth.

Where will the Lunar eclipse be visible in India and time The Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible from all places of India around mid-night. The Partial Lunar eclipse occurs when the earth comes in between the full moon and the sun. The eclipse will begin on Saturday i.e. on 28 October and will remain till 29 October. As per reports, the eclipse will begin at around 11:31 pm in India. As per the official release from the Ministry of Science, a partial lunar eclipse will occur on 28-29 October, 2023 (6-7 Kartika, 1945 Saka Era). Though Moon will enter penumbra at midnight of 28th October, the umbral phase will start in the early hour of 29th October. The duration of the eclipse will be 1hour and 19 minutes. The umbral phase of the eclipse will begin at 01 hr. 05 min IST on 29th October and will end at 02h 24m IST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is Full Hunter's Moon? Apart from India, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, eastern South America, north–eastern North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean and the South Pacific Ocean, as per PIB release. Hunter's Moon, the full Moon comes after the Harvest Moon. The name "Hunter's Moon" is believed as a call for hunters to go hunting in order to get ready for the upcoming colder months, as per Indystar.com report.

As per Space.com, on October 28, at 2:01 pm EDT (1801 GMT), the Full Hunter's Moon will undergo a partial lunar eclipse while will reach the umbra or darker portion of Earth's shadow at around 3:35 pm EDT (1935 GMT), As per the report, it will peak at around 4:14 pm EDT and then at around 6:26 pm EDT (2226 GMT), the eclipse will come to an end.

Popular beliefs associated with the Lunar Eclipse There are some popular myths and beliefs when a lunar eclipse occurs. Some includes: avoiding eating and sleeping, taking bath after eclipse. Some also believe that eclipse can affect pregnant women, can turn people blind when seen through naked eye. Some also believe that during a lunar eclipse a simple wound don't heal fast and leave an everlasting scar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dos and Don'ts during Lunar eclipse: Dos -Until there is a lunar eclipse, tulsi leaves must be added to food products.

-Before and after the eclipse, take a holy bath to purify your body and spirit.

Don'ts -During a lunar eclipse, it is typically advised to stay at home and refrain from beginning any new projects or even activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Pregnant women are also strictly forbidden from going outside during a lunar eclipse, and cutting or sewing any fabric, carrying sharp tools like scissors or blades, or using knives is also avoided as it could harm the unborn child.

-People avoid consuming food while avoid watching the eclipse with naked eyes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!