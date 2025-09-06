Lunar Eclipse on September 7: Five things you must know about the stunning Blood Moon

Get ready, stargazers! A spectacular celestial event is coming on September 7-8, as a Blood Moon will light up the sky for 82 minutes, making it one of the longest and most visible lunar events of the decade.

The lunar eclipse will reportedly reach its peak, when the Moon is completely covered by Earth's dark umbral shadow at 5:11 pm EDT on September 7 (around 2:41 am IST on September 8). In Mumbai (IST), the eclipse will be visible from 11:00 pm to 12:22 am. In Bangkok (ICT), it will occur from 12:30 am to 1:52 am. Viewers in Beijing (CST), Hong Kong (HKT), and Perth (AWST) can observe it between 1:30 am and 2:52 am. In Tokyo (JST), it will be visible from 2:30 am to 3:52 am, while in Sydney (AEST), it will last from 3:30 am to 4:52 am.

Here are 5 features you must know about Blood Moon When Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, its shadow (the umbra) falls over the lunar surface. Instead of vanishing into darkness, the Moon takes on a dramatic red tint, hence the nickname “Blood Moon.” This rich coloration isn’t supernatural, it's simply Earth’s atmosphere bending sunlight onto the Moon.

2. The red hue results from Rayleigh scattering, according to a Times Of India report. As sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, shorter wavelengths like blue and violet spread in different directions, while longer wavelengths—reds and oranges—continue onward. These longer wavelengths then light up the Moon, giving it that stunning coppery-red appearance.

3. This eclipse will remain in its totality, the full Blood Moon, for roughly 82 minutes, making it one of the longest-lasting total lunar eclipses in recent memory and giving plenty of time to enjoy the sight.

4. This event is a reminder how it's neither mystical or supernatural but rather the result of natural, explainable physics where no concealed meanings are required.