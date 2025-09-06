Subscribe

Lunar Eclipse on September 7: Five things you must know about the stunning Blood Moon

A Blood Moon lunar eclipse will occur on September 7-8, lasting 82 minutes. It will be visible across various cities, with peak visibility at 5:11 PM EDT. The red hue is caused by sunlight scattering through Earth's atmosphere, providing a stunning natural spectacle.

Garvit Bhirani
Published6 Sep 2025, 10:59 PM IST
Get ready, stargazers! A spectacular celestial event is coming on September 7-8, as a Blood Moon will light up the sky for 82 minutes, making it one of the longest and most visible lunar events of the decade.

The lunar eclipse will reportedly reach its peak, when the Moon is completely covered by Earth's dark umbral shadow at 5:11 pm EDT on September 7 (around 2:41 am IST on September 8). In Mumbai (IST), the eclipse will be visible from 11:00 pm to 12:22 am. In Bangkok (ICT), it will occur from 12:30 am to 1:52 am. Viewers in Beijing (CST), Hong Kong (HKT), and Perth (AWST) can observe it between 1:30 am and 2:52 am. In Tokyo (JST), it will be visible from 2:30 am to 3:52 am, while in Sydney (AEST), it will last from 3:30 am to 4:52 am.

Here are 5 features you must know about Blood Moon

  1. When Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, its shadow (the umbra) falls over the lunar surface. Instead of vanishing into darkness, the Moon takes on a dramatic red tint, hence the nickname “Blood Moon.” This rich coloration isn’t supernatural, it's simply Earth’s atmosphere bending sunlight onto the Moon.

2. The red hue results from Rayleigh scattering, according to a Times Of India report. As sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, shorter wavelengths like blue and violet spread in different directions, while longer wavelengths—reds and oranges—continue onward. These longer wavelengths then light up the Moon, giving it that stunning coppery-red appearance.

3. This eclipse will remain in its totality, the full Blood Moon, for roughly 82 minutes, making it one of the longest-lasting total lunar eclipses in recent memory and giving plenty of time to enjoy the sight.

4. This event is a reminder how it's neither mystical or supernatural but rather the result of natural, explainable physics where no concealed meanings are required.

5. A total lunar eclipse is visible to the naked eye whenever it occurs above the horizon. Unlike solar eclipses, it poses no risk to your vision, so there's no need for special glasses, filters, or other protective gear. The Moon’s reddish tint during totality is caused by sunlight scattering through Earth’s atmosphere, making it especially striking when viewed naturally. Although binoculars or a small telescope can reveal more; however; they aren’t required to enjoy the spectacle.

