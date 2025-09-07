Lunar Eclipse Today LIVE: Blood Moon exits total phase; to completely end at THIS time; Watch spectacular visuals

Lunar Eclipse Today LIVE: Sky-watchers witnessed the mesmerising total lunar eclipse in their cities across the country. The partial phase continues till 1:26 am, with the eclipse concluding at 2:25 am, as per reports.
According to PTI, Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, Head of Science, Communication, Public Outreach and Education (SCOPE) Section Indian Institute of Astrophysics said, "The Moon will be fully eclipsed from 11.01 pm to 12.23 am for a duration of 82 minutes."
The total lunar eclipse was visible across Asia, as well as in parts of Europe, Africa, and Western Australia. Sunday’s event marked the longest total lunar eclipse seen from India since 2022, and the first one since July 27, 2018, that was visible from every region of the country.
India’s next view of a total lunar eclipse will occur on December 31, 2028.
Eclipses are relatively uncommon because the Moon’s orbit is tilted by about 5 degrees relative to the Earth’s orbit around the Sun, meaning they don’t happen with every full or new moon.
“It’s a full moon today! 🌕 Skywatchers in most of Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia may also see a lunar eclipse, or Blood Moon. Totality will begin around 1730 UTC and last for about 82 minutes,” National Aeronautics and Space Administration said.
Temples in Tirumala and Uttarakhand, including prominent shrines like Badrinath, Kedarnath, and major temples in Haridwar, have closed their doors in advance of the lunar eclipse on Sunday night. In Tirumala, the Lord Venkateswara Temple remain closed from 3:30 pm until 3:00 am, according to reports. Meanwhile, temples in Uttarakhand shut during the Sutak period, which began around 12:50 PM.
In India, lunar eclipses are surrounded by various superstitions, with many people refraining from eating, drinking, or engaging in physical activities due to fears of "poisoning or negative energy." Some also believe that eclipses can be "harmful to pregnant women and their unborn children".
However, astronomers explain that lunar eclipses are simply shadow events that have been understood since well before Aryabhata’s era and “pose no risk to people or animals”, the PTI report noted.
Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, Head of the Science, Communication, Public Outreach, and Education (SCOPE) Section at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics said, “Unfortunately, certain non-scientific beliefs have led to unfortunate incidents during past eclipses, underscoring the need for scientific awareness. It is perfectly safe to go outside and eat while enjoying this magnificent celestial spectacle.”
According to a report by PTI, Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, Head of the Science, Communication, Public Outreach, and Education (SCOPE) Section at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, unlike solar eclipses, watching a total lunar eclipse is safe and doesn’t need any special equipment, it can be viewed comfortably with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope.
“A lunar eclipse is a celestial phenomena where the Sun, the Earth and the Moon comes in a line. The eclipse happens where the shadow of the Earth falls on the Moo,” Scientific Officer, Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre Vivek Kumar said, PTI reported.