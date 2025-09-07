Lunar Eclipse Today LIVE: Blood Moon exits total phase; to completely end at THIS time; Watch spectacular visuals

Lunar Eclipse Today LIVE: Sky-watchers witnessed the mesmerising total lunar eclipse in their cities across the country. The partial phase continues till 1:26 am, with the eclipse concluding at 2:25 am, as per reports.

According to PTI, Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, Head of Science, Communication, Public Outreach and Education (SCOPE) Section Indian Institute of Astrophysics said, "The Moon will be fully eclipsed from 11.01 pm to 12.23 am for a duration of 82 minutes."

The total lunar eclipse was visible across Asia, as well as in parts of Europe, Africa, and Western Australia. Sunday’s event marked the longest total lunar eclipse seen from India since 2022, and the first one since July 27, 2018, that was visible from every region of the country.

India’s next view of a total lunar eclipse will occur on December 31, 2028.

Eclipses are relatively uncommon because the Moon’s orbit is tilted by about 5 degrees relative to the Earth’s orbit around the Sun, meaning they don’t happen with every full or new moon.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for live updates on Total Lunar Eclipse today