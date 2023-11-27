Magic pills are coming
SummaryWearable ultrasound machines and other inventions could reduce medical costs.
At healthcare conferences, someone always asks, “What if there was a magic pill?" One that could cure major diseases. What would the healthcare industry look like? Some emergency rooms and hospitals but less doctors and spending? Inevitably, the discussion ends with, “But, of course, there is no magic pill." So we spend, spend, spend on healthcare, from $1.4 trillion in 2000 in the U.S. to more than $4.3 trillion—18% of the economy—in 2021.