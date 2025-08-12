Mercury Retrograde ended on August 11: What it means for each star sign

Mercury retrograde officially ended on August 11, but don’t expect everything to go back to normal right away. The next two weeks bring what astrologers call the 'retroshade' period — a time when the after-effects of Mercury’s chaotic movements still linger.

This is a moment to slow down, reflect, and reset. From August 11 to 25, Mercury will pass back through the same degrees it retrograded over, helping us make final decisions, clear the air, and tie up loose ends.

Here’s how the retroshade will affect each Sun sign:

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Things may feel stuck or slow. Projects take longer to start and finish. Don’t push yourself too hard. Take your time — it’s okay to pause. Progress will come with patience.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) You might be holding in your feelings. Be honest about your boundaries with others. Speaking up gently but clearly will help you avoid inner stress and relationship tension.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) You may have been so busy lately that friends feel left out. Now’s a great time to reconnect. Reach out, show you care, and give some love to your social circle.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22) You’ve been pushing yourself too hard. Try to find better balance between work and rest. Recharging your energy is just as important as ticking off your to-do list.

Leo (July 23 – August 22) Things aren’t all sunshine right now, and that’s okay. Learning to deal with both ups and downs will help you grow. Your positive spirit will guide you through.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) You might feel mentally foggy, but your gut instincts are strong. Trust your intuition. Your inner voice will help guide you through tricky decisions.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) You're craving a break from the ordinary. Use this time to reset. Try something new — maybe yoga or meditation — to refresh your mind and body.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Workplace tension may rise. If someone is challenging you, take a breath before reacting. Try to stay calm and visualise a better way forward before confronting issues.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December21) Be careful with money and love. Now’s not the time to risk it all. Spread your energy across different plans and be smart with your choices.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Old money issues may come back up. This is a good time to look closely at your spending — alone or with your partner. Facing it now will help in the long run.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Your energy may be low — and that’s totally okay. Don’t feel guilty about slowing down. Rest, recharge, and focus on yourself for a while. You’ve earned it.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) You might feel overwhelmed by everything you need to do. Take a breath. Create a clear schedule and break tasks into small steps. It’ll help ease your stress.